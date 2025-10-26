Cash stolen in robbery at Dollar General in Monroe County, sheriff says

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened at a Dollar General store in Temperance, Michigan, on Saturday night.

A male, whose age hasn't been disclosed, entered the store on the 8000 block of Lewis Avenue wearing all black clothing and a mask around 8:20 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. He forced two store employees behind a counter and demanded that a cash register be opened.

The male exited the store after stealing "an undisclosed amount of cash," the sheriff's office said. According to investigators, he got into a vehicle "several hundred yards" away from the store and left the area.

Both employees told officials they did not see a weapon during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.