Charges filed after carjacking at St. Clair Shores supermarket; victim fought off suspect with a fork

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery and carjacking at a supermarket parking lot in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, after being fought off by two victims including a man who used a fork.

Eddie Leon Gaines, 60, of Detroit had an arraignment hearing Monday at 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores on one charge each of carjacking, unlawful imprisonment and unarmed robbery, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Eddie Leon Gaines Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

The robbery and carjacking happened about 10:25 a.m. Friday, just outside the Kroger store at Harper and Nine Mile Roads.

The robbery victim, a 64-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores, had just exited her vehicle when she was approached by a man who demanded her purse, according to a press release from St. Clair Shores Police Department. The suspect and victim struggled over the purse, and a bystander came to her assistance. The man ran off with a different bag she was also carrying.

Then the suspect got into a nearby vehicle where the engine was running; and a 61-year-old St. Clair Shores man was seated in the passenger seat.

The suspect demanded the passenger's money and threatened to shoot him, according to the prosecutor's report. The suspect began driving, with the passenger still inside the vehicle, southbound on Harper Avenue. Once they reached Harper and Eight Mile Roads, the suspect pulled into the Mobil gas station parking lot.

In the meantime, the prosecutor said, the passenger was able to take the keys out of the ignition and stabbed the suspect with a fork.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Officers located and apprehended the suspect inside the nearby Walgreens.

A probable cause hearing for Gaines is scheduled for March 4; preliminary exam scheduled for March 7. The carjacking charge carries a possible penalty of life in prison. The other two charges are each 15-year felonies.

St. Clair Shores Police ask that anyone with information on the robbery and carjacking contact their detective bureau at 586-445-5305.

"The alleged actions of this individual were not only reckless but a direct threat to public safety. I am grateful that law enforcement quickly apprehended the suspect. I commend the St. Clair Shores Police Department for their professionalism and dedication to making our communities safer," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the press release.