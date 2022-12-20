Carhartt expanding in Dearborn, creating 125 jobs

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Carhartt, a manufacturer of premium workwear, outdoor apparel and footwear, is expanding its operations in Dearborn and creating 125 jobs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the announcement on Monday, Dec. 19, announcing the expansion was made possible through support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

"We're excited to bring more high-paying jobs to Michigan," said Carhartt Chief Financial Officer Susan Telang. "Our business continues to grow year over year and partnering with the MEDC allows us to expand our employee base by adding top talent and, at the same time, continue to invest in our home state where Carhartt was established in 1889."

According to a news release from the governor's office, Carhartt is planning to add jobs in the areas of product design, digital marketing, customer care and operations as a response to increased demand.

This includes positions such as web developers, marketing specialists, sales representatives and customer service personnel.

The company will hire candidates at an average wage of $43.22 per hour, plus benefits.

In addition, the city of Dearborn has offered to help Carhartt with expedited and streamlined permitting for expanding its operations.

"We couldn't be more excited for Carhartt's new and improved Dearborn campus, and the more than 120 jobs that will come with it," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. "Dearborn is proud to serve as the home of multigenerational innovators like Carhartt, and we welcome their continued belief in Dearborn as a catalyst for future impact."