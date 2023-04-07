Capuchin Kitchen raises over $100K with Bocce with the Brothers event

(CBS DETROIT) - The good times are rolling in at the Capuchin Ministries in Detroit to the tune of more than $100,000.

That's how many donation dollars are rolling into the church after the 11th annual Bocce with the Brothers fundraiser.

CBS News Detroit previously reported that the ministry is working toward undergoing millions of dollars in renovations. The renovations will expand the shower area for more privacy, offer more restaurant-style lighting and atmosphere in the kitchen, and redevelop the greenery on the grounds.

Capuchin is working toward $3.1 million in renovations. Private donations are paying for construction.

The 11th annual Bocce with the Brothers event was sponsored by Shelving.com, with 100% of the money raised going directly to the ministries.

If you missed out on Bocce with the Brothers, you can hang out with them bayside this summer. Shelving.com is also hosting its 30th annual Benefit on the Bay fundraiser in support of Capuchin Ministries on Friday, August 25, 2023 at MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township.