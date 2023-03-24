Detroit's Capuchin Soup Kitchen begins multi-million dollar renovation

(CBS DETROIT) - For decades, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen has been taking care of some of Metro Detroit's most vulnerable, and the need is growing. So the Capuchin is growing too.

Tens of thousands of dollars in donations are giving the soup kitchen a facelift. Guests of Capuchin can shower, eat, or take part in various programs.

The renovations will expand the shower area for more privacy, offer more restaurant-style lighting and atmosphere in the kitchen, and redevelop the greenery on the grounds. Leaders with the soup kitchen say that the renovations are meant to show their guests that they are being given the best that Capuchin has to offer.

"We care about you and we want you to have an environment that's the best. From an exterior standpoint, we're also going exterior work including landscaping and that's going to add to the, I think, the property – not property value but just enhancing the neighborhood. We want to be good neighbors," said Brother Gary Wegner, executive director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

The capuchin kitchen is working toward three point one million dollars in renovations. Private donations are paying for construction.

Other enhancements include a more hospitable space for meals, restaurant-style lighting and atmosphere. There will also be green space outside for growing fruits and vegetables, among other additions.