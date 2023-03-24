Bocce with the Brothers fundraiser returns to Metro Detroit

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Friday, March 24, the 11th annual "Bocce with the Brothers" fundraiser benefit is back.

The men will take one another and guests in a little friendly competition. There will also be a live and silent auction, along with entertainment. Event sponsors are hoping the fun brings in the funds.

"They get zero government assistance so they really prosper by donations and events like we're doing. And their overhead is very limited because they have many, many volunteers. So, the overhead that you pay or the dollar donated, there's a very little bit of overhead so a lot of money goes right here to help all the causes," said Mike Schodowski, president of Shelving.com.

Ticket and event details can be found through the event sponsor, Shelving.com.One hundred percent of the proceeds will directly benefit the local Capuchin Ministries.

The Sterling Heights event is a fundraiser for the Capuchin Ministries, which includes the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Solanus Casey Center, Seraphic Mass Association, Capuchin Retreat, and Father Solanus Guild.