10 arrested and charged in Canton retail fraud crackdown, police say

Ten people have been arrested and charged in a retail fraud operation that was conducted by police in Canton, Michigan, officials said Thursday.

The two-day crackdown, labeled by the Canton Police Department as a "Retail Fraud disruption detail," was carried out by law enforcement earlier this month at several stores in Canton, including CVS, Home Depot, Kohl's, Kroger, Lowe's, Meijer, Sam's Club, Target, Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart, the city agency said.

According to police, all 10 individuals have been charged with "varying degrees" of retail fraud and two are "believed to have been involved in a fraud scheme exceeding $100,000 in merchandise from regional home improvement stores over the past year."

Joseph Bialy, interim police chief for Canton, said in a written statement, "Our department's efforts shift the focus from individual shoplifters to dismantling the broader criminal networks that drive systemic theft and violence. We have established working partnerships with many of the frequently targeted retail stores in our community, and value their vested interest in dismantling the criminal enterprises that exist in southeast Michigan."

Police said they will conduct similar operations through the rest of the year.

CBS News Detroit has requested an interview with the city agency for further information, but has yet to hear back.