Road rage incident in Canton leads to concealed weapon charge

Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories

Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories

Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories

A road rage incident Monday in Canton, Michigan, has resulted in criminal charges against one of the drivers.

The investigation began with a 911 call reporting a road rage incident in the area of Warren and Morton Taylor Roads, according to a press release from the Canton Police Department.

"The caller advised that an exchange of words had occurred, threats were made, and a firearm had been brandished," the report said.

Officers responded to the area, and found the suspect's vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. Canton officers then obtained a search warrant for a local home and found a firearm that was believed to have been used in the incident.

Liam Rentz, 52, of Canton has since been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with carrying a concealed weapon, which is a 5-year felony; and brandishing a firearm in public, which is a 90-day misdemeanor.

Rentz had an arraignment hearing in 35th District Court, where bond was set at $5,000, 10%. His next court appearance is May 30.

"The Canton Police Department reminds the public that acts of violence or threats of violence on our roadways will not be tolerated. We remain committed to investigating these incidents thoroughly while pursuing all appropriate charges," the press release said.

If you are faced with a confrontation with an aggressive driver, the police department gave the following suggestions:



Avoid engaging or retaliating.

Do not make eye contact or respond to insults or gestures.

Get to a safe location and call 911 if you feel threatened.

Drive to a public area or police station if you believe you're being followed.