Spike in road rage incidents leads police in Wayne County to urge drivers to stay calm

Police in Canton, Michigan, are asking drivers to stay calm as they investigate four separate road rage incidents that happened within the last week.

The Canton Police Department says the recent incidents started as minor traffic disputes and evolved into criminal acts involving firearms and other weapons.

Officials are asking motorists to "remain calm and composed when faced with traffic frustrations."

Anyone who encounters an aggressive driver and feels threatened should drive to a safe location and call 911, and not make eye contact with them or respond to their insults or gestures, police say.

"Drive to a public area or police station if you believe you're being followed," police said in a post on Facebook Friday.

Police in Canton are asking anyone who witnessed or was involved in recent road rage incidents in the area to call them at 734-394-5400.