Canton man charged in strangulation death of his wife

A Canton man has been charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of his wife, Wayne County prosecutors announced.

Michael Shaonan Shen, 30, was arraigned Thursday in the homicide of his wife, Yu Zhao, 30, of New York.

On Sept. 8, around 3:30 p.m., Canton police responded to a home on the 200 block of Pinehurst Drive after Shen reported that his wife was not breathing. When they arrived, they found Zhao in a bedroom, unresponsive. Medics took Zhao to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors allege that at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 8, Shen strangled his wife, causing her death. Shen and his wife were living together in Canton at the time of the homicide, investigators said.

Shen's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 19. If convicted, Shen faces up to life in prison without parole.

The above video first aired on Sept. 9.

