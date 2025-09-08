Woman found dead inside home in Canton, Michigan, police say

One person was taken into custody after a 30-year-old woman was found dead on Monday inside a home in Canton, Michigan, according to police.

At about 3:32 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Pinehurst Drive, where the responding officers found the victim. Police say they have launched a domestic assault investigation and turned the case over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to review for charges.

Police say there is no threat to the public. Police did not release the victim's identity pending family notifications.

Victims of domestic violence can visit Canton's website for resources. There is also a 24-hour hotline available at 734-722-5400.