Candlelight vigil to be held at MSU following Monday's shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Rock, following Monday's shooting in which three students were fatally shot, and five others were critically injured.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 14: A message is taped to the base of the Spartan statue on the campus Michigan State University on February 14, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. A gunman opened fire at two locations on the campus last night killing three students and injuring several others. / Getty Images

Lyman Briggs College Dean Kendra Spence Cheruvelil sent out a statement about the vigil, which will be held at 6 p.m. tomorrow, and also included resources available to the community.

"Our hearts are breaking today," said Cheruvelil. "In the face of so much that we still don't know, we must rely on one another and our communities for support. We want to ensure that you know that campus is now safe."

Here are mental health resources available to the community:

Crisis counseling at Hannah Community Center (819 Abbot Rd., East Lansing)

CAPS will provide virtual appointments for those with pre-scheduled appointments

24/7 virtual crisis counseling is available at (517) 355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt to speak with a crisis counselor

Student health services appointments at Olin Health Center are canceled for Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.



.@michiganstateu Crisis resources are moving on campus. Please see these and additional updates: https://t.co/5rH0n1d1Pz pic.twitter.com/xbJgaUnumu — healthyspartans (@HealthySpartans) February 14, 2023

"I have few words to share, but I am confident that love and caring for each other is our path forward," said Cheruvelil. "Lean on each other and be there for each other."