Canadian border officers seize nearly 250 pounds of cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Canadian border officers seized nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine from entering Canada at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan, last month.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, border officers were inspecting a commercial truck trailer at the Blue Water Bridge's port of entry from Michigan on Feb. 19 when they found the suspected drugs.

Canada Border Services Agency

Border officials say the total weight of the suspected narcotics was 111.4 kilograms, or 245 pounds.

Sarkaren Vir Singh, 29, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and Chamkaur Singh, 25, of Belleville, Ontario, were arrested and charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, authorities said.

In early February, Canadian border officers seized nearly 600 pounds of suspected methamphetamine at the Blue Water Bridge while inspecting a truck at the bridge's port of entry from Michigan.

Canadian border officials say that since Jan. 1, 2025, officers in Southern Ontario have seized more than 3,800 pounds of suspected cocaine coming from the U.S.