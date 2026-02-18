Canadian border officers seize nearly 600 pounds of methamphetamine at Blue Water Bridge

Canadian border officers seized nearly 600 pounds of suspected methamphetamine from entering Canada at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan, earlier this month.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, border officers were inspecting a truck at the Blue Water Bridge's port of entry from Michigan on Feb. 4 when a K-9 detected 16 duffel bags containing suspected methamphetamine.

Canada Border Services Agency

Border officials say the total weight of the suspected narcotics was 266.4 kilograms, or 587 pounds.

Kulbir Singh, 29, of Woodstock, Ontario, was arrested and charged with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Canadian authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Canadian border officials say that since Jan. 1, 2025, officers in Southern Ontario have seized more than 1,300 pounds of suspected methamphetamine coming from the U.S.