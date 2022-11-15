Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Campus Martius Park ice skating rink to reopen Friday

By Franchesca Fitts

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2022-2023 season of The Rink at Campus Martius Park will begin Friday, Nov. 18. 

The official opening will take place at 9 p.m., following the Detroit Tree Lighting

The Rink at Campus Martius Park is located at 800 Woodward Ave. It will be open to the public seven days a week including holidays from Nov. 18th through March 5. 

Nov. 18 - Dec. 11

  • Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Friday: 11 a.m. - midnight
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - midnight

Dec. 12 - Jan. 1

  • Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Friday: 11 a.m. - midnight
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - midnight
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Holiday Hours

Christmas Day: Noon – 10 p.m.

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. - midnight

Jan. 2 - March 5

  • Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: noon - 8 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for children and seniors, and $8 for active military members and first responders. 

First published on November 15, 2022 / 4:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.