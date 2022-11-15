Campus Martius Park ice skating rink to reopen Friday
(CBS DETROIT) - The 2022-2023 season of The Rink at Campus Martius Park will begin Friday, Nov. 18.
The official opening will take place at 9 p.m., following the Detroit Tree Lighting.
The Rink at Campus Martius Park is located at 800 Woodward Ave. It will be open to the public seven days a week including holidays from Nov. 18th through March 5.
Nov. 18 - Dec. 11
- Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. - midnight
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - midnight
Dec. 12 - Jan. 1
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. - midnight
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - midnight
- Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Holiday Hours
Christmas Day: Noon – 10 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. - midnight
Jan. 2 - March 5
- Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Sunday: noon - 8 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for children and seniors, and $8 for active military members and first responders.
