Campus Martius Park ice skating rink to reopen Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2022-2023 season of The Rink at Campus Martius Park will begin Friday, Nov. 18.

The official opening will take place at 9 p.m., following the Detroit Tree Lighting.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park is located at 800 Woodward Ave. It will be open to the public seven days a week including holidays from Nov. 18th through March 5.

Nov. 18 - Dec. 11

Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - midnight

Saturday: 10 a.m. - midnight

Dec. 12 - Jan. 1

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - midnight

Saturday: 10 a.m. - midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Holiday Hours

Christmas Day: Noon – 10 p.m.

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. - midnight

Jan. 2 - March 5

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: noon - 8 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for children and seniors, and $8 for active military members and first responders.