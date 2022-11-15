Here's what you need to know about the annual Detroit Tree Lighting happening this Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - The 19th annual Detroit Tree Lighting is happening this Friday, Nov. 18, in Campus Martius Park.

The Michigan-grown Norway spruce will be decorated with ornaments and lit by thousands of shimmering LED multi-colored lights- after a countdown is led by Santa.

The event is open to the public and will happen from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Check out the map of the event here:

Downtown Detroit Partnership

Attractions

At the Tree Lighting ceremony, people will be able to experience the following:

Live entertainment

Holiday shopping

Horse-drawn carriage rides

Food trucks

Ice skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park, which will open following the tree lighting ceremony

Entertainment Lineup

The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation announced the entertainment lineup is as follows:

DARREN CRISS: a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer-songwriter best known for his role in the TV musical series "Glee." The University of Michigan alumni recently starred on Broadway in the play "American Buffalo" and his 2021 holiday album – "A Very Darren Crissmas" – is up for multiple Grammy considerations.

ZANIA ALAKÉ: A Detroit-born R&B singer who nailed her blind audition in 2021 for The Voice, landing on team John Legend.

MARIAH BELL: who represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics and is a 2022 U.S. national champion, 2020 U.S. national silver medalist and two-time U.S. national bronze medalist (2017, 2019).

TEAM USA SENIOR DANCE TEAM EVA PATE AND LOGAN BYE: who recently brought home their second straight Challenger Series medal and earned silver at the 2022 U.S International Figure Skating Classic.

THE REDHOUSE BAND LED BY DARELL "RED" CAMPBELL, JR.: a musician, songwriter, producer, and teacher who is enjoying his seventh season working with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensembles. The Redhouse Band will also provide musical accompaniment for Tree Lighting's guest vocalists.

JULIANNE ANKLEY: a singer-songwriter who hails from southeast Michigan and has 15 Detroit Music Awards, including the 2022 award for Outstanding Country Artist/Group and "Special Honoree" for the 2022 Outstanding Country Vocalist.

BRAZEAL DENNARD CHORAL: Founded in 1972, the Brazeal Dennard Chorale is a group of highly trained singers dedicated to developing choral art to its highest professional level.

THE SPARTAN DISCORDS: The oldest all-male a cappella group at Michigan State University.

DETROIT OPERA YOUTH CHORUS: a children's ensemble for metro Detroit youth interested in vocal musical theatrical art.

Safety

Visitors will enter through secure screening

The City of Detroit will enforce a curfew for minors, ages 17 and under, from 8 p.m. throug 6 a.m. on Nov. 19 for the area bounded by the Campus Martius District between State Street and Larnard, Griswold and Farmer, including Monroe, Cadillac Square, and Woodward.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over) if they choose to view from within the curfew boundaries. Officials say that minors will still be able to travel from work, school, church, or other organized activities.

Minors who violate the curfew will be taken to DPD Downtown Services, 20 Atwater Detroit, MI 48226 and held until they are picked up by their parent or guardian