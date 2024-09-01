Calm Sunday at the Michigan State Fair after fatal shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — It was a much different scene in Novi on Sunday.

After a shooting at the Michigan State Fair that left one teen dead Saturday night, fair attendees told CBS News Detroit they feel safe enjoying the festivities.

"Oh it's absolutely safe to come out," said Laura Hendrick, a fair attendee. "The incident of course was very unfortunate but it was offsite and things can happen anywhere."

Hendrick went on to say she has seen plenty of security officers and police who are keeping everyone safe.

"It didn't detour me. I did check their website and learned about the facts, it was good that they recognized what happened and it seems they're taking appropriate precautions," she said.

One fair attendee who didn't want his name shared said he feels it's important the younger generation is mentored so these types of shootings don't happen.

"I appreciate Michigan State Police coming up, helping the situation and trying to get things together because we don't need this," he said. "Like the younger generation need to start stepping it up."

In response to the shooting, the fair grounds are closing at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday. The fair operations team said there would be additional police presence for both days and no unaccompanied minors are allowed in the fairgrounds.

If you already bought a ticket but would like a refund, you can contact the Michigan State Fair.