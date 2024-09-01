1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Michigan State Fair

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting at the Michigan State Fair in Novi Saturday evening, police say.

Novi Police Chief Erick Zinser says two people were taken to an area hospital after a shooting that was isolated to the state fair. One person died as a result of his injuries, while another is being treated at the hospital.

Officials say the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the Novi community.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.