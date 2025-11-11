Watch CBS News
Crime

California woman faces 17 counts of identity theft in gift card fraud investigation

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

An investigation into suspicious behavior involving a series of gift card purchases in Metro Detroit has led to the arrest of a California woman. 

Baixue He, 29, now faces 17 charges of identity theft in the case, the Canton Police Department said. She was arraigned Monday in the 35th District Court in Plymouth. Bond was set at $50,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 21, preliminary exam set for Dec. 1. 

Each felony count has a possible penalty of up to five years in prison.   

The investigation was led by the Canton Police Department, in partnership with the Michigan Attorney General/Michigan State Police FORCE Team. Canton officers said they were working on a blitz investigation into organized retail crime in Canton Township when they noticed a woman "making multiple suspicious gift card purchases at several area big-box retailers." 

Detectives started surveillance on the woman, eventually following her to 11 different stores where she tried to make nearly 100 fraudulent transactions involving the purchase of gift cards using stolen credit card information. The credit card account numbers were obtained through an online fraud scheme, police said. 

"Investigators have determined that the scheme is part of a larger online fraud operation in which unsuspecting consumers believe they are purchasing merchandise from legitimate, brand-name retailers," police said. "In reality, these individuals are engaging with spoofed or look-alike websites, allowing fraudsters to collect their credit card information and use it to make unauthorized purchases, most commonly high-value gift cards, as they travel from state to state." 

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges on Friday. 

Authorities shared security tips as the holiday season approaches to prevent becoming the victim of online shopping fraud. 

The Canton Police Department said shoppers should verify website addresses before making purchases and avoid clicking links in unsolicited emails or text messages 

"During the holidays and really every day we must guard ourselves against criminals committing fraud," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue