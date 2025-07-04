Brighton, Michigan celebrates Fourth of July with Independence Day parade

Downtown Brighton was hopping Friday morning as the city celebrated Independence Day.

Residents who live along the parade route say days like these are extra special.

Brenda Stordahl's home had a front-row seat to Friday's parade.

"We bought the house in '85, July 1; didn't know they did this. Surprise, and it's been a party ever since," she said.

Stordahland and her friend Jan Stokes say they've been coming to the Brighton parade for decades.

"I love watching the veterans," said Stokes.

Friday's parade was organized by the Brighton Area Fire Authority. This year's parade featured more than 60 groups marching down Main Street, including Kay Janiczek, who joined in on stilts.

"Everybody was clapping for my unicyclist and juggler today, lots and lots of cheers. I mean two things at once, right? We get to walk, fire performers get to kind of throw fire, but unicycling and juggling was our biggest response, lots of cheers for that," Janiczek said.

Janiczek says she keeps signing up to be in the parade because many of the groups marching also benefit charities.

"We love to spread the happiness, cheer, smiles that we can and hopefully give back to our community at the same time," she said.