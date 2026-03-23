Michigan school district seeking voter approval for $156 million bond on improvements

Brighton Area Schools is asking voters for a $156 million bond to improve student safety, expand academic areas and school infrastructure.

Superintendent Matthew Outlaw estimates it would cost voters about $200 over the course of a year.

"Our elementaries were built in another generation," Outlaw said. "We're in a science classroom right now; our high school science classrooms would be redone. The last time they were done was over 30 years ago, so that's a of need for us as a district."

Outlaw said if the money is approved, one of the priorities will be for the younger grade levels.

"We have projects in every building, looking to move everything forward. There isn't any one building that needs anything more than others, but I'm particularly excited about those elementaries because they're just becoming so crowded," he said.

Buildings in the district would also get a security lockout system to improve student safety, as well as a security communication system.

"This is a piece that pulls everything together as a district; it's an integrated communication system that takes our security to the next level. The other thing that we're doing is we're creating secure vestibules at all of our schools," Outlaw said.

Brighton-area residents can vote on the issue on May 5.