Brick Fest at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

(CBS DETROIT) - LEGOs took over the Suburban Collection Showplace over the weekend.

It's as colorful as it is a good time for any builder; Brick Fest Live made a stop in Novi.

"Just hanging out with my dad here," said Noah Kirklin as he and his brother touted their new LEGO sets.

Hands-on opportunities, glowing bricks and professionally built displays are set up for those in attendance.

Brick Fest Live tours all across the country, with this weekend's stop being in southeast Michigan. Noah, his brother and his dad were just three of the hundreds of people in attendance during this weekend-long event.

"It's very fun and entertaining," Kirklin added.