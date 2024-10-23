Safe to cross? Breaking down Ann Arbor's pedestrian laws

(CBS DETROIT) - Pedestrian laws in Ann Arbor are different from other cities in Metro Detroit.

It is one of three municipalities in the state of Michigan to require motorists to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and those standing at the curb.

This can sometimes confuse drivers who aren't familiar with the area.

"In Ann Arbor, pedestrians just walk out into the street," said student Katie Kunkel. "It also just feels like a mutual understanding, though, between pedestrians and drivers. We all know that that's just kind of how things work here."

"I have a lot of, like, constant anxiety that I'm going to run into a person, which is not great," said student Allison McGovern as she parked her car. "Haven't done it yet. Probably won't. But it's stressful for sure."

"Some people say it's not safe, but I think that if you watch the traffic, that you'll be plenty safe," said resident Daniel Romanchik.

City road policy has been focused on drivers to make the roads safer for everyone.

"What drivers can do to keep everyone safe is to slow down and pay attention," said transportation engineer for the city Cynthia Redinger. "They need to be modifying their behavior for the environment that they're in."

According to the state, Ann Arbor had 12 serious or fatal pedestrian crashes in 2023.

City officials found the main contributing factors to the crashes included speed, impaired driving, reckless and careless driving and disregarded traffic signals and signs, including failure to yield.

In July this year, Ann Arbor community members staged a "Die In" outside City Hall to bring attention to the issue.

Kirk Westphal helped organize the event.

"About nine years ago, City Council passed a resolution that says they commit to Vision Zero by 2025, meaning we're going to bring the number of serious deaths and injuries down to zero," said Westphal. "That clearly isn't happening. In fact, last year was the worst year for deaths and injuries on our roads in the nine years since we've declared Vision Zero."

Over the past several years, the city has installed several speed management mechanisms, like blinking crosswalk lights and signs inside traffic lanes at crosswalks.

Despite ramped-up measures, officials say the best thing to do is to always stay alert to your surroundings when walking, driving or cycling.