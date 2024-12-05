U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue trapped driver from flooded ditch in Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a driver trapped inside a flooded ditch in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.

Agents patrolling the area on snowmobiles responded to the rollover crash near Paradise. Officials say the vehicle rolled into a large ditch filled with water, causing the driver to be trapped inside.

When agents arrived on the scene, they entered the vehicle through a window and attempted to pull the driver out, but the driver was trapped by the steering wheel. Agents deflated an air bag and held the driver's head out of the water to prevent them from drowning.

Agents worked with bystanders on securing the vehicle to a tree and used lumber to slow the vehicle from sinking further into the water.

Agents then assisted the Whitefish Township Fire Department in extracting the driver from the vehicle.

"I'm proud of the agents who responded quickly to this potentially tragic event and didn't hesitate to climb into the vehicle to help the trapped motorist," said Chief Patrol Agent John Morris in a release. "The quick thinking and selfless actions of these agents and bystanders allowed the precious time necessary for more help to arrive."

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.