Michigan judge sets $500K bond for suspect in Corewell Hospital shooting

An Oakland County judge granted a $500,000 bond for a man charged in a shooting at Corewell Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Michigan.

The suspect, Robert Paljusevic, was initially held without bond for allegedly shooting another man in March. Paljusevic is charged with one count each of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

In Thursday's court hearing, Judge Maureen McGinnis agreed to the cash-only bond with a GPS tether and house arrest. However, she denied offering the option of paying 10%.

"The nature of these allegations are so serious and required so much time, energy and resources from police departments in our area and all of the surrounding areas and caused significant concern for the safety of all of the public at that time, I would feel absolutely uncomfortable reducing this bond to the extent that he could have a 10% provision," McGinnis said.

Police say Paljusevic allegedly shot the man in the hospital's parking garage. The victim, who was hit in the arm and shoulder, survived the shooting.

Troy police said there was a falling out between Paljusevic and the victim after Paljusevic was not invited to a private viewing of the man's father, who died in January. The mother of the man shot allegedly told police that Paljusevic made vulgar comments to the body of the victim's father at the public viewing.

Paljusevic fled the area but was taken into custody a few hours later. Police say both men worked at the hospital.

The next court hearing is scheduled for May 15.