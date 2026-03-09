Novi, Walled Lake remain under boil water advisory as water main break repairs continue

A boil water advisory in Novi and Walled Lake, Michigan, continued on the third day after a major water main break over the weekend. The latest update from the Great Lakes Water Authority says a new steel pipe has been installed.

Inside Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea in Novi, the espresso machine is out of commission. It's been only drip coffee and cold brew made with bottled water since the watermain break at 14 Mile Road and Verona Street on Saturday morning.

"When we received a text from our workers here, a toilet wasn't flushing. Oh, you gotta be kidding, went to my phone immediately, did some investigation. Yes, water main break. Here it goes again," said Stan Racinski, co-owner of Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea.

"We have to adapt, and we'll find a way, but it's very difficult. And I mean, our sales drop at least 30% to 40% every day that this goes on."

In September 2025, another water main break on 14 Mile Road caused the same problem for the small business.

"We expect reliability. We haven't had that. This is at least the fifth one where we're in a boil water alert, which affects us dramatically," Racinski said.

Suzanne Coffey, CEO of the Great Lakes Water Authority, says that keeping up with the aging infrastructure is challenging and requires additional funding. People will have the opportunity to hear directly from Coffey, who is set to appear at Monday's city council meeting in Novi.

"We'll have our experts there with me, I will, I will say a few words, and we'll answer questions. But people are upset. I think they're rightfully upset, and we're going to have to hear them out," Coffey said.

Racinski says he wants to know what GLWA is doing to prevent further watermain breaks.

"What I would hope is, here's what the problem, here's what has caused all these, here is our game plan that we're going to get this fixed," Racinski said.

GLWA says water quality testing is underway. Two rounds of testing, taken a day apart, need to come back clean to lift the boil water advisory.

In the meantime, Sweetwater will remain open for its loyal customers.

GLWA says it hopes to have the boil water advisory lifted by mid-week.

The Novi City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9.