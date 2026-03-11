Boil water advisory lifted for Novi, Walled Lake residents

Residents of Novi and Walled Lake in Southeast Michigan no longer need to follow a boil water advisory, as the Great Lakes Water Authority has ended the alert.

Two rounds of water quality tests have confirmed that the system is safe for normal usage, GLWA said Tuesday morning.

This latest boil water advisory was issued in the aftermath of problems discovered Saturday morning at a 48-inch transmission main along 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. GLWA crews are still working to remove and replace 60 additional feet of the water main, west of the original break, with that work expected to be completed by Sunday.

"I want to thank the residents and businesses of Novi and Walled Lake for the patience as we work to first return water service and then lift the boil water advisories caused by the break on our 14 Mile water main," said Suzanne R. Coffey, Chief Executive Officer, GLWA.

"You have not received the service from GLWA that you deserve or require and for that I am sincerely sorry. The number and frequency of breaks on this water main are unacceptable, and we are committed to developing a comprehensive and long-term solution to help avoid future catastrophic failures of this water main," Coffee said.

Residents in the Novi area also had to deal with the impact of a water main break on Sept. 25 along 14 Mile Road that closed some area schools for two days and sent businesses scrambling for options.

Great Lakes Water Authority manages water and wastewater services for dozens of communities in the Metro Detroit area.

The above video originally aired on March 8, 2026.