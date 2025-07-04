Body recovered from Lake Superior within Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Teen killed, Detroit police officer injured in shooting and more top stories

Teen killed, Detroit police officer injured in shooting and more top stories

Teen killed, Detroit police officer injured in shooting and more top stories

A body was recovered from Lake Superior near Chapel Beach within Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, park officials said.

National Park Service rangers and Alger County paramedics responded to a report of an individual face down in the water around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Park rangers located the person and began performing life-saving efforts, but these efforts were unsuccessful.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that death was not suspicious. Officials are withholding the identity of the person pending notification of next of kin, and out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

Park officials state that Chapel Beach and its surrounding areas are open to the public.