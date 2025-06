A body was recovered on Wednesday from the Detroit River.

According to the Detroit Police Department, authorities received a call just before 8 p.m. Police say the body appears to be a man in his 50s. His identity is currently unknown.

Police say the Detroit fire boat Sivad Johnson recovered the body near 24th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

It is unknown how long the man was in the water as police await the autopsy.

This story is developing.