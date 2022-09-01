Watch CBS News
Body of young man found floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.

According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.

The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 3:35 PM

