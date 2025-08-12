Body of missing Dearborn man recovered in Lake Erie

The body of a Dearborn man who was presumed drowned in Lake Erie Sunday has been recovered, the Monroe County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported.

Hussein Afi Hassoun, 23, was last seen alive Sunday evening when he was with a group of people who jumped off a 34-foot Baja boat to go swimming. The boat was in Lake Erie, several hundred yards east of the Sandy Creek/Sterling State Park boat channel at the time.

Hassoun, who was not wearing a life jacket, started struggling and went underwater. The other boaters lost sight of him.

Search efforts began that evening, and the local fire department's marine team helped escort the boat back to shore.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Marine Division had resumed their search for the body Tuesday morning when a boater informed deputies they saw a body in the water about 8:45 a.m.

The marine division deputies located his body and transported it to shore. Hassoun's body was then taken to the Lucas County Medical Examiner's office in Toledo, Ohio.

Monroe County deputies were assisted on the initial call by the Frenchtown Township Fire Department, Monroe City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with dive teams from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Downriver Mutual Aid and Van Buren Township.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information that can help deputies in their efforts is asked to call 734-240-7530.

