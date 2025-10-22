Authorities identify woman found dead in Red Cedar River near Michigan State's campus

The East Lansing Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a woman whose body was pulled from the Red Cedar River last week near Michigan State University's campus.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Meagan Turner from Canada. Police say Turner was a doctoral candidate studying at MSU.

Police do not believe foul play was involved. It may take two to four weeks for the results of toxicology, according to the Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office.

Turner's body was found on Oct. 13, east of Cedar Village. Police say her family has been notified.

"ELPD will continue to investigate all options and leads in this case, but we do not have reason at this point to believe there is an ongoing risk to public safety," said Police Chief Jen Brown in a statement.

Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.