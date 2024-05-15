Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan names Tricia Keith as new CEO

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has named Tricia Keith its new CEO. Keith will succeed Daniel Loepp, who announced in September that he is retiring after leading the company for nearly 20 years.

Keith starts her new role on Jan. 1, 2025.

"Tricia Keith is the right person to build on our strong foundation and inspire and deliver the changes we need to make, while honoring the historic nonprofit mission that makes us unique as a company," Loepp said in the announcement posted on BCBSM's website.

Loepp said Keith, who served as BCBSM's president of Emerging Markets since 2020, helped grow the division's revenue by $4 billion in the last four years, a total annual revenue of $22 billion.

"She approaches her work with an open mind, an inclusive approach, energy that multiplies, and an abiding commitment to Blue Cross' longstanding mission. And she's a Michigan native – committed to doing the right thing for the people of our home state," he said.