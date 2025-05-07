Blood testing requirement begins for lead levels among Michigan's youngest children

Blood lead level testing is now required for Michigan's youngest children in an effort to prevent and mitigate the health risks of lead poisoning.

The laws were signed into effect in October 2023 and have taken effect with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services having signed off on the followup administrative rules.

All Michigan children will need to be tested for blood lead levels at ages 12 months and 24 months, with the testing dates noted on their immunization records, according to the state health department. The child's physician would do the test or order one. There might be other testing dates recommended depending on the circumstances.

If there is no record of the two-test series, children must be tested at least once between age 2 years and 6 years.

Families can opt out of this "universal blood testing" requirement, state officials said.

Lead exposure can come from numerous sources, including paint in homes that were built before 1978, or drinking water that uses older lead-based plumbing. There also are some jobs and hobbies where lead exposure might happen.

Exposure among young children to lead can result in problems with learning, behavior, speech, hearing and other issues, the state health department said.

"By ensuring Michigan children universally receive a blood lead test at a very young age, we can more quickly address the health risks associated with elevated blood lead levels, which will lead to healthier lives," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive. "Families can also be alerted to the need to identify and address any hazards in their home that could be causing elevated levels, such as paint, plumbing or soil."