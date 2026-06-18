Birmingham police say massive pool party should have been shut down sooner

Police in Birmingham, Michigan, say officers should have shut down a massive pool party in a residential neighborhood sooner last weekend.

More than 100 people showed up for a party in the 300 block of Westchester Way on June 13, when city officials say a private residential pool was rented out to a third party, violating zoning regulations.

"While officers shut the party down and issued multiple citations, the department acknowledges the party should have been shut down earlier," said Birmingham police Chief Scott Grewe in a social media post. "Protecting public safety and preserving the quality of life in Birmingham neighborhoods remain top priorities. Should an event require intervention in the future, there will be police supervision to ensure the orderly and safe dispersal of attendees.

Homeowners on Westchester Way told CBS News Detroit that the street was filled with cars and some intoxicated partygoers.

"Women, I don't even know if they were wearing anything, thong bikinis on top of vehicles, twerking," said homeowner Brian Homer.

Birmingham police confirmed the individual who rented the backyard over the weekend was a promoter. Police say the homeowner and the person who rented the pool were among those who received citations.

Residents told CBS News Detroit that the house has been hosting parties for years and that its pool is listed on Swimply for rent.

"This isn't the first time; this has been ongoing. This is just the first time he got caught," said a resident who shares a fence with the homeowner who is renting their pool.

During a Birmingham City Commission meeting Monday night, Birmingham Mayor Clinton Baller said that the city had failed in this case.

Homeowners who spoke with CBS News Detroit said they are concerned about their safety, given that the neighborhood is filled with children.

In April, three men were arrested and later charged in connection with a shooting at a short-term rental in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Street. According to police, a party was advertised at the rental home, and three 18-year-old men drove up to the property, where other teens were gathering, when an argument ultimately led to a shooting.