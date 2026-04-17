3 charged following shooting at Airbnb party in Birmingham, prosecutor says

Three men are charged in connection with a shooting at an Airbnb party in Birmingham, Michigan, last weekend, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened around 6:17 a.m. on April 11 in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Street.

According to Birmingham police, a party was advertised at the rental home, and three 18-year-old men drove up to the home, where other teens were gathering, when an argument ultimately led to a shooting.

Bullet holes were found in four homes and two vehicles, and three suspects were identified with the help of video footage from neighboring homes.

Jaelin Kenyen Johnson, 18, of Southfield, was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearm, discharging a firearm in or at a building, dangerous weapons and carrying concealed weapons.

Larry Laval Hunter and Malik Jerome Albert Parker, both 18 and from Detroit, were each arraigned on three counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm, discharging a firearm in or at a building and carrying concealed weapons.

"The gun violence public health crisis is the leading cause of death among young people," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Whatever disagreement led to this incident, it could have been settled without guns and without endangering this neighborhood on an otherwise quiet Saturday morning."

All three men are being held on $1 million bonds, and all are expected back in court on April 27 for probable cause conferences.

Police say there are no known gunshot victims at this time.