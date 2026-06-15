Residents outraged over massive pool party in Birmingham, Michigan, neighborhood

People in Birmingham, Michigan, are outraged after a massive pool party prompted a police response.

More than 100 people showed up to the party, and now residents are wondering why it wasn't shut down before it got out of hand.

During Monday night's Birmingham City Commission meeting, Mayor Clinton Baller told the crowd of concerned residents that the city had failed in this case. Homeowners are concerned about their safety, given that the neighborhood is filled with children.

Police at the meeting say they were unaware this party constituted a zoning violation, but residents are furious that what they saw was not enough to shut it down.

"Just hoards and hoards of people coming all day long," said homeowner Brian Homer.

Homeowners on Westchester Way told CBS News Detroit their street was filled with cars and some intoxicated partygoers.

"Women, I don't even know if they were wearing anything, thong bikinis on top of vehicles, twerking," said Homer.

Residents say the house has been hosting parties for years and that its pool is listed on Swimply for rent. Baller told the residents during the meeting that the homeowner volunteers as a hearing officer for the city.

Police confirmed the person who rented the backyard this weekend was a promoter.

"It was mayhem, they have a fricken porta-potty on the side of their house," said Homer.

CBS News Detroit knocked on the door of the home in question, and while no one answered, a violation was posted on the door.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Grewe confirmed over the phone that multiple people received citations, including the homeowner and the renter.

"This isn't the first time, this has been ongoing, this is just the first time he got caught," said one resident who shares a fence with the homeowner who is renting their pool.

Residents say a shooting at a short-term rental property in April in Birmingham is still on their minds, and many residents questioned the department's capability.

The mayor told residents at the meeting that they are working on this, but that if they want a stronger police department, it will come down to money.

The city released the following statement: