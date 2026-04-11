Multiple people detained after reported shooting in Birmingham; no injuries

Multiple people have been detained after a reported shooting in Birmingham, Michigan, on Saturday morning, according to police.

Dispatchers received several calls around 6:17 a.m. from individuals who reported gunshots being fired on the 1400 block of East Lincoln Street. Responding officers found shell casings in the area, police said.

As of early Saturday afternoon, there have been no reported injuries in connection with the incident, according to officials.

The officers learned that a party being advertised on social media had taken place at a rental home in the area, police said. Witnesses told investigators they heard a verbal dispute followed by multiple shots.

Video from nearby homes showed "numerous subjects" fleeing the home, according to police.

Law enforcement said they detained a person in possession of a handgun who had left the area. They detained "multiple other individuals" for questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Captain Michael Simpson at 248-530-1770.