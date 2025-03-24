New bird flu case reported in Lansing-area backyard flock

Hospital shooting suspect charged with attempted murder and more top stories

State of Michigan officials have confirmed a new case of bird flu among backyard poultry in the Lansing area.

The case, detected on Thursday, is one of five cases under investigation from the past two months, according to a database from the Michigan Development Agriculture and Rural Development database. There also was one case reported in Alpena County, and three in Monroe County, that all involve backyard poultry flocks.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, also known as HPAI or bird flu, has been closely monitored as the spread is one of the factors contributing to high egg prices. It's a highly contagious virus, documented in some commercial and backyard flocks along with wild birds. It can be spread through contact with infected animals, or from coop to coop if equipment or a caretaker's clothing is contaminated.

While the health risk to humans is considered low, no birds or bird products infected with HPAI are allowed to enter the commercial food chain.

MIchigan officials documented the first bird flu case in this state in 2022.