Big Bounce America returning to Metro Detroit this weekend

The world's largest bounce house is returning to Metro Detroit for another weekend.

Big Bounce America will open at Steffens Park in Fraser through May 25. The over 24,000-square-foot inflatable includes giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops.

Families can register for four different sessions: toddler (3 years and younger), junior (7 years and younger), bigger kids (15 years and younger) and adult (16 years and older).

"We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2025 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house," said Noa Visnich, manager of The Big Bounce America. "The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they've never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make this a not to miss experience. So, we invite all kids, and kids at heart, to kick those sneakers off and PARTY ON."

For more information on Big Bounce America in Michigan, visit the company's website.