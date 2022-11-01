Bicyclist killed in Auburn Hills crash

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 47-year-old bicyclist from Bloomfield Hills has died after being involved in a car crash in Auburn Hills.

The incident happened at about 7:35 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road.

The Auburn Hills Police Department says a preliminary investigation revealed that a 25-year-old woman driving a Jeep Wrangler from Attica was traveling northbound on Opdyke when the Jeep struck a bicyclist that was also traveling northbound on Opdyke.

The bicyclist, a 47-year-old man from Bloomfield Hills, was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the Jeep driver was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

In addition to this, police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor involved in the crash.

The Southeast Oakland County Crash Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.