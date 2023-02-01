Michigan AG: Beware of scams amid tax season

(CBS DETROIT) - Tax season has begun, and as Michiganders prepare to file their taxes this year, Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning of potential scams.

Unfortunately, scams during tax season are not uncommon, with scammers impersonating IRS agents, specialists or collection agencies.

According to the state Attorney General's office, the following tactics are never used by the IRS:

Threaten arrest or a lawsuit for failure to pay.

Demand taxes be paid without the opportunity to question or appeal the request.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Call to demand immediate payment via prepaid debit card, gift card, wire transfer, bitcoin, or cryptocurrency. The IRS does not use these methods for tax payments.

Officials say the IRS will mail a bill to anyone who owes taxes. Payments should only be made to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

General consumer complaints may be filed with the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division online or call 877-765-8388.