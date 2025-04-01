Watch CBS News
Crime

Detroit-area man facing more charges for allegedly offering teen vape for sex

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit-area man facing more charges in criminal sexual conduct case
Detroit-area man facing more charges in criminal sexual conduct case 00:24

A Berkley, Michigan, man accused of demanding sex from a teen in exchange for vape products is facing new charges in the case.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Darren Bradford, 24, is now facing six counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The new charges come one week after prosecutors charged him with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bradford is also facing a criminal sexual conduct charge in Wayne County, where he is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl from Grosse Pointe in his car.

"This defendant appears to be a serial predator who exploited teenagers too young to consent," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "I applaud the victims for coming forward. It's never easy to do, but thanks to them this defendant won't get a chance to abuse the next potential victim."

Prosecutors say Bradford was allegedly known for providing vapes, marijuana and alcohol to high school students and allegedly told a 15-year-old girl he would not sell her a vape if they didn't have sex.

Prosecutors say the alleged sexual conduct occurred in Bloomfield Township.

On Feb. 5, Berkley police received a tip about several minors visiting Bradford's apartment. Police say Bradford was taking minors to lunch and supplying them with alcohol and illegal substances.

He was arrested on Feb. 21  

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.