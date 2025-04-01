Detroit-area man facing more charges for allegedly offering teen vape for sex

A Berkley, Michigan, man accused of demanding sex from a teen in exchange for vape products is facing new charges in the case.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Darren Bradford, 24, is now facing six counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The new charges come one week after prosecutors charged him with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bradford is also facing a criminal sexual conduct charge in Wayne County, where he is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl from Grosse Pointe in his car.

"This defendant appears to be a serial predator who exploited teenagers too young to consent," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "I applaud the victims for coming forward. It's never easy to do, but thanks to them this defendant won't get a chance to abuse the next potential victim."

Prosecutors say Bradford was allegedly known for providing vapes, marijuana and alcohol to high school students and allegedly told a 15-year-old girl he would not sell her a vape if they didn't have sex.

Prosecutors say the alleged sexual conduct occurred in Bloomfield Township.

On Feb. 5, Berkley police received a tip about several minors visiting Bradford's apartment. Police say Bradford was taking minors to lunch and supplying them with alcohol and illegal substances.

He was arrested on Feb. 21