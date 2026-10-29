Benson looks to young voters in final push in Michigan gubernatorial race

Democratic Michigan gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson is working to get more young voters involved as the November midterm approaches.

Benson joined University of Michigan students for a campaign phone bank, where students called Michigan voters ages 18 to 24 to encourage them to vote Tuesday. The effort focuses on reaching younger voters through their peers.

"Whether or not you say you do politics or don't, politics is going to do you regardless," said Stella Camerlengo, who is involved with College Democrats at the University of Michigan. "Politics impacts every single corner of our lives."

State data found 59.2% of active registered voters ages 18 to 29 did not cast a ballot in the 2022 election. Benson said students are playing an important role in encouraging their generation to participate.

"They're at the front lines of making sure their generation has a say in defining their future," Benson said.

For some students, getting involved in voting meant taking the initiative themselves.

"My parents also voted, but they didn't force me to vote," said Aanya Dogra, a freshman.

Dogra's friend, freshman Thatcher Smith, said his parents rarely discussed voting with him.

"My parents never really talked to me about voting, so it's all me," Smith said.

During the event, Benson also discussed issues affecting Michigan families, including utility costs and health care.

Benson said that, if elected, she would prioritize restructuring state government during her first 100 days in office. She said that could include changes to the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities and reviews rate requests from companies such as DTE Energy.

"I think it needs to be revamped," she said.

She said the commission needs to be more transparent, end what she called "profit-driven rate hikes," and hold utility companies accountable.

Health care costs were another concern raised by students. Sophomore Abby Dean said her family has been affected by the cost of medical bills as her mother undergoes cancer treatment.

"My mom has cancer, and my family is deeply affected by the cost of medical bills," Dean said. "It's so hard for us to make our bills."

Republican gubernatorial nominee John James is also campaigning across Michigan. His Friday schedule includes stops in Suttons Bay, Traverse City and Ludington.

A poll by Mitchell Research and Communications, exclusive to CBS News Detroit, found Benson leading James by five points.