Bavarian Inn Lodge to hold Michigan's largest indoor water park after expansion

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bavarian Inn Lodge is getting an $80 million expansion to its water park and entertainment amenities.

Rendering of $80 million expansion to the Bavarian Inn Lodge. Bavarian Inn Lodge

Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, announced the plans for the project on Monday, Nov. 21, and says a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Zehnder said the expansion project will make the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michigan's largest indoor water park and family entertainment center.

"We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. "This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth."

The project will take up more than 140,000 square feet and add over 20 new attractions, including several water slides, a wave pool, and a swim-up bar for adults.

According to Zehnder, the family fun center will stay open during the expansion. The banquet center, guest rooms, and all of the hotel amenities already in place, including current family water slides, pools, and restaurants, will also stay open.

The project will be open for guests to experience in the spring of 2024, and new areas of the family fun center will be open in late fall of 2023.