Bassmaster Elite Series kicks off Thursday Brandenburg Park on Lake St. Clair

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bassmaster Elite Series kicks off early Thursday morning at Brandenburg Park on Lake St. Clair.

Despite the storms Wednesday, the park and fishermen prepared accordingly.

"The good thing is that it's coming in tonight, and it'll be out of here so we can kick off the morning without any bad weather," says Lisa Talmadge, Bassmaster Elite Series tournament director.

Talmadge says while the weekend forecast looks mostly promising, Wednesday was all about preparing for Thursday morning's 7 a.m. takeoff.

"Their office is on the water, so this is not out of the ordinary for them. So they're prepared," says Talmadge.

"The main thing is getting to your area and hoping they've stayed in one area," says Keith Combs, a Bassmaster Elite Series professional angler.

Combs has fished Lake St. Clair nearly 10 times and is familiar with the body of water.

He says a serious storm the night before a tournament begins can impact currents, but other than that he says the bass normally stay in the same depth range.

"It's just gonna be a whack fest. Everybody is going to catch big bags of smallmouth. You just got to figure out how to catch the biggest ones," Combs said.

Aside from the tournament, Brandenburg Park plays host to the Bass, Brews and BBQ festival, which kicks off Friday.