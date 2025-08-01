Family holds balloon release for brother and sister killed in Detroit vehicle crash

Family members of a brother and sister who were killed in a crash earlier this week came together on Friday to remember the siblings as they come to terms with what happened.

Less than 72 hours ago, Catone and Joshaundra Scott were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a furniture building in the early morning hours of July 30. Police believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

A fourth person in the vehicle was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

"I sat at the edge of my bed in disbelief. I had to hear it over and over again, and even when I still heard it, I still didn't believe it," said their cousin, Angel Brinson.

Family members say it hasn't hit them that the siblings are gone, especially since Catone Scott, a father of five, was released from prison hours before the crash.

"I (had) seen them that same day, like 5 o'clock, coming from Woodward and Manchester, buying his (Catone Scott) outfits," said Kevina Scott, a cousin.

The family says it has been a rough few years as they've lost multiple family members. Two weeks ago, they buried an aunt.

"It's no breathing in between. It's like we trying to figure out why we getting hit so hard," Kevina Scott said.

The family says the siblings were full of life and were close. They say that while Catone Scott was in prison, Joshaundra Scott was the one who stepped in to help his children.

As they honor the two people, they seek respect from the community. They also have advice for Metro Detroit residents.

"Stop speeding, it's not worth it. You can get your life snatched away just like that," said Brinson.