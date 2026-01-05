Michigan bakery turns St. Brown and Gibbs' touchdown celebration into cake

This 2025 season for the Detroit Lions wasn't ideal, but one Oakland County bakery is trying to end it on a sweet note.

"I'm so proud of my team; we really pushed our limits with this design," said Heather Tocco, owner of Home Bakery in Rochester.

From details on Amon-Ra St. Brown's cleats to running back Jamyr Gibbs' intricate arm tattoo, Tocco says it took her and 24 of her teammates to recreate this year's iconic celebration after a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in October.

"We had, I think I calculated, 65 pounds of fondant, I think four sheet cakes, I think eight cases of Rice Krispies cereal treats," said Tocco.

Placing the cake in the store's front window wasn't the hardest part about this ultimate bake-off. Tocco says she crossed her fingers as her husband hung the cake from the ceiling.

This is the second time Home Bakery has paid homage to the Lions. Last year, the bakery tackled St. Brown's ultimate headstand touchdown celebration.

"The smiles, the photos, the Lions fans — I'm turning some of their heroes into edible cake," said Tocco.

While the cake took over 400 hours to make, it will only be up through January, if the cake is still intact.