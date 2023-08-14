Back-to-school bonanza in Waterford offers free school supplies

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit nonprofit is helping families to start a new school year on the right foot.

Volunteers of America Michigan hosted its first Back-to-School Bonanza Saturday at Oakland Yard Athletics in Waterford Township, where hundreds of new backpacks found their way onto the shoulders of Metro Detroit kids preparing for a new year.

Kristin Benton, the Director of Development for Volunteers of America Michigan, says more than 300 backpacks were handed out to children during the nonprofit's inaugural back-to-school bonanza.

"With the rising cost of everything these days, sometimes school supplies might be out of reach," she said. "This is a new chapter. It's exciting, and we want to keep the momentum and the excitement for the new school year going."

High school students also got in on the action Saturday.

Gabrielle Robinson is entering her junior year at Old Redford High School. She and her friend Katana are sporting purple backpacks as they embark on their third year of high school.

"I feel like that's good for the community that they giving out free stuff for us because, you know, some people are less fortunate than others," Robinson said.