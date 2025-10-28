Babysitter charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 83-year-old man in Royal Oak home

A 35-year-old babysitter has been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of an 83-year-old man in Royal Oak at a home last week.

Samantha Booth was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree child abuse, felony assault and three counts of resisting and obstructing.

A judge denied Booth's bond, noting that she is a risk to flee if given the opportunity and that she is "clearly a present danger to society." Booth was not visibly present during Tuesday's arraignment via Zoom.

According to Royal Oak police, the attack happened around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 4300 block of Sheridan Drive.

Police say Booth was babysitting a 2-year-old while the child's mother and aunt were out of town. The child's mother was unable to reach Booth the night of the stabbing and asked the child's grandfather, 83-year-old David Ong, to check on Booth and the child, Oakland County prosecutors said.

When the child's mother and aunt were subsequently unable to get in contact with Ong, the child's uncle went to the home, where prosecutors say he found Ong "lying on the ground and covered in blood." Prosecutors say the child's uncle was attacked by Booth, but was able to flee the home with the child.

Booth was later arrested nearby after police received calls regarding a naked woman screaming and "covered in blood," prosecutors said.

Police discovered Ong in the basement of the home, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

According to prosecutors, police found suspected psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in Booth's purse.

Booth had previously cared for the child without incident, prosecutors said.

"We should all be grateful for the brave actions by her uncle to rescue the two-year-old from this horrific and dangerous situation," said McDonald in a statement. "David Ong's murder is a shocking tragedy and the person responsible will be held accountable."

If convicted of first-degree murder, Booth faces up to life in prison without parole.



